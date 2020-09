LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -State health officials will use planes to spray high-risk areas, to stop the spread of the Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

So far, the deadly mosquito-borne disease has been confirmed in 22 horses in 10 Michigan counties.

That’s twice as many animal cases as this time last year.

The treatment is expected to begin tomorrow in Jackson county.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.