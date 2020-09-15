Local company selling shirts to support East Lansing businesses

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Retro Duck, a locally-owned shirt company, has started a new line of shirts with the aim of supporting East Lansing businesses. In particular, they’re hoping to help those companies hardest hit by the pandemic, such as bars.

For every $20 shirt that has a bar or restaurant logo on it, $5 goes back to the business. By selling these shirts owner Luke Hackney hopes to also support local businesses.

Retro Duck, located above Noodles & Company at Abbot Road and Grand River Road in East Lansing, has been a staple of the East Lansing area for 18 years.

