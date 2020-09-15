Hot mic catches University of Nebraska president saying Big Ten announcement comes tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WILX) - While making small talk just before the start of a news conference Tuesday morning, University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter said an announcement for the Big Ten football season will come Tuesday afternoon or evening.

“We’re getting ready to announce the Huskers and Big Ten football tonight,” Carter said in a conversation with Bob Hinson, director of the National Strategic Research Institute.

When asked about the comments which were caught on the podium mic, Carter said that he was trying to say there is a lot of work going on to move in the right direction, and that he hopes they’ll have a resolution soon.

Officials from the university said that any official news of the Big Ten will come from them directly.

This story was first reported by KETV in Omaha.

