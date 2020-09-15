Hillsdale will host free flu shot clinic on Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Tuesday, Hillsdale hospital will offer a free drive-through flu shot clinic.

Doctors say it’s more important to get a flu shot this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be held at the county fairgrounds from 10 am, until 3 pm.

You don’t need to sign up, but you’ll want to get there early.

The clinic is limited to 250 flu shots.

Anyone ages 18 to 64 can get it.

