Gov. Whitmer to provide update on COVID-19 during presser
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will provide an update regarding the state’s response to COVID-19.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is expected to give an update on the upcoming general election and voting opportunities. She will highlight different information about the Nov. 3 election.
The press conference is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. WILX will be streaming it on our website.
