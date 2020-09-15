Advertisement

Detroit jewelry buyer pleads guility to wire fraud

(Jasmine Grubb)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) -A suburban Detroit jewelry buyer has pled guilty to wire fraud, in a multi-million-dollar diamond buying scheme.

Joseph DuMouchelle entered that plea Monday in federal court.

Police said, back in 2018, that he told a client they could buy a diamond for 12 million dollars as an investment and later sell it for more.

The client was given a wire transfer to DuMouchelle’s account, and the funds were quickly withdrawn.

No word yet on when he will be sentenced.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Senate has reached a deal on the 2021 budget

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Legislators say there will be no funding cuts to K-12 public schools.

News

MDHSS spraying for mosquitos

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
So far, the deadly mosquito-borne disease has been confirmed in 22 horses in 10 Michigan counties.

News

Hillsdale will host free flu shot clinic on Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
It will be held at the county fairgrounds from 10 am, until 3 pm.

Breaking

UPDATE: Missing 68-year-old Lansing man has been found

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Right now authorities are searching for 68-year-old Bruce Hardy.

Latest News

News

Boy, 11, fatally shot while hunting; stepfather arrested

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
An 11-year-old boy has been shot and killed by his stepfather while hunting with his family in southeastern Michigan.

News

U of M students organize protest with striking workers

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
This past Friday, a group of over 250 undergraduate students protested University of Michigan’s decisions regarding COVID-19.

News

Man who twice sold Trump-Maples ring pleads in diamond scam

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
A suburban Detroit jewelry buyer, auctioneer and appraiser who twice auctioned an engagement ring presented by Donald Trump to second wife Marla Maples has pleaded guilty to wire fraud in a multi-million dollar diamond-buying scheme.

News

Football returns with 19.3 million viewers on NBC

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
An estimated 19.3 million fans turned on NBC to watch the NFL’s season kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, or 13 percent fewer viewers than 2019′s opening game.

News

Facebook to buy REI’s new headquarters near Seattle

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Facebook will buy REI’s new and unused Bellevue campus for nearly $368 million, the social media giant said on Monday.

News

MSU Deputy AD named in Central Michigan Athletics Director search

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
There are currently three finalists vying to be Central Michigan University’s next Athletics Director.