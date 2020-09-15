Detroit jewelry buyer pleads guility to wire fraud

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) -A suburban Detroit jewelry buyer has pled guilty to wire fraud, in a multi-million-dollar diamond buying scheme.

Joseph DuMouchelle entered that plea Monday in federal court.

Police said, back in 2018, that he told a client they could buy a diamond for 12 million dollars as an investment and later sell it for more.

The client was given a wire transfer to DuMouchelle’s account, and the funds were quickly withdrawn.

No word yet on when he will be sentenced.

