Detroit jewelry buyer pleads guility to wire fraud
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) -A suburban Detroit jewelry buyer has pled guilty to wire fraud, in a multi-million-dollar diamond buying scheme.
Joseph DuMouchelle entered that plea Monday in federal court.
Police said, back in 2018, that he told a client they could buy a diamond for 12 million dollars as an investment and later sell it for more.
The client was given a wire transfer to DuMouchelle’s account, and the funds were quickly withdrawn.
No word yet on when he will be sentenced.
