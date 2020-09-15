Advertisement

Boy, 11, fatally shot while hunting; stepfather arrested

(KY3)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An 11-year-old boy has been shot and killed by his stepfather while hunting with his family in southeastern Michigan.

Police were called out to a hunting accident Sunday night in Clay Township, the Times Herald of Port Huron reported.

Police said its believed the family was looking for deer in some woods when the boy was “struck by a round discharged by his 40-year-old stepfather.” The boy later died at a hospital.

