Amazon will hold a virtual career day Wednesday

Amazon is seeking to hire 33,000 people for corporate and technology roles.
Amazon is seeking to hire 33,000 people for corporate and technology roles.(WCJB)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Amazon will hold a free, virtual career on Wednesday, Sept. 16. Amazon said, “this live, interactive experience is for all job seekers, regardless of your level of experience, professional field, or background – and whether you’re interested in working at Amazon or elsewhere.”

The event will start Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. EDT to watch live programming. Registration is not required.

Throughout the one-day event, people will have the opportunity to live stream fireside chats and listen to panel discussions with recruiting experts and industry leaders giving advice on how to help you land your next job.

If one has pre-registered for a career coaching or breakout session, please log in to view your personalized event agenda by clicking “My Agenda” in your confirmation email.

