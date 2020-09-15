AG Nessel announced the results of police misconduct investigations in Saginaw, Washtenaw and Jackson counties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the results of investigations into three alleged police misconduct cases. Those cases involved officers in Saginaw, Washtenaw and Jackson counties. Nessel stated that multiple charges will be filed against two police officers and two residents.

The request to review these cases came from the prosecutors of their respective counties in order to avoid any perceived or real conflicts of interest. In Saginaw and Washtenaw counties the cases allege excessive use of force by law enforcement while the case in Jackson County focuses on a complaint of professional misconduct by a police officer.

“We recognize that cases of excessive force are always sensitive and of great concern to the public – but that is particularly so because of the terrible tragedies involving aggressive acts by law enforcement across the country this summer,” Nessel said.

Saginaw County

The Attorney General’s office is charging former City of Saginaw Police Officer Adam Collier with one count of misconduct in office, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, and two counts of assault and battery, a 93-day misdemeanor.

The charges stem from a July 11 incident in which Collier allegedly assaulted a female detainee twice while she was in his custody.

The incident began with a report that the detainee was allegedly assaulting another individual at a Saginaw residence. Collier then responded to the scene and took the woman into custody.

The first alleged assault occurred when Collier forcefully pushed the woman into the backseat of his patrol car. As she resisted, he struck the woman on the face with a closed fist while she was still handcuffed. The second alleged assault occurred in the sally port of the Saginaw County Jail. While the woman was exited the patrol car, she spit at Collier, who retaliated by striking the handcuffed woman with a closed fist three times in the face and head.

Collier was terminated from his position with the Saginaw Police Department on July 17.

Criminal charges have also been filed by the Saginaw County prosecutor against the detainee for her conduct during this incident.

Collier was arraigned remotely today in 70th District Court in Saginaw County before Judge David Hoffman. He was given a $7,500 bond. Future court dates will be set at a later date.

Washtenaw County

Austin Pearson, a deputy with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, was one of the police officers who responded to a shooting in an Ypsilanti neighborhood on May 26.

Police established a secure perimeter and attempted to locate the shooter. Shatina Grady and her husband, Daniel Grady, began to interfere with the police activity and refused multiple directives to stop their attempts to compromise the established perimeter.

Pearson then began to arrest the Gradys for noncompliance, and the couple physically resisted. During the struggle it is alleged Shatina Grady severely bit Pearson on the arm. Pearson then struck Shatina Grady three times with a closed fist in the head until she released her jaw.

She allegedly bit Pearson’s other forearm and scratched his head with her fingernails. She is also alleged to have kicked at other officers as she was escorted to the patrol car. While in the vehicle, it is alleged Shatina Grady forcefully kicked the door of the car repeatedly, to the point of causing damage to the door and the door frame.

The Attorney General’s office determined Pearson’s use of force was justified and appropriate given the suspect’s level of resistance, and that he committed no criminal offense in his interactions with Shatina Grady.

Shatina Grady has been charged with three counts of resisting and obstructing an officer, one count of resisting and obstructing an officer causing injury and one count of malicious destruction of police property.

Daniel Grady was also charged with two counts of resisting and obstructing an officer, a two-year felony.

Arraignment for Shatina and Daniel Grady is pending in Washtenaw County, and future court dates will be set at a later date.

Jackson County

Blackman-Leoni Township Public Safety Officer David Lubahn faces felony charges for perjury in a document and misconduct in office for his actions related to an investigation of shots fired near a hotel in Blackman Township on Oct. 23, 2019.

Investigation revealed that after locating the suspects, officers discovered a gun safe and the key to open it in a hotel room. Lubahn allegedly used the key to open the safe without legal authorization where he located a gun. After searching the safe without a warrant, Lubahn re-locked the safe and subsequently presented a court with a search warrant affidavit containing false and misleading information.

Lubahn is charged with one count of perjury of a record or document, a 15-year felony, and one count of misconduct in office, which is a felony that is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Lubahn is scheduled to be arraigned today in 12th District Court in Jackson before Judge Daniel Goostrey. Future court dates will be set at a later time.

Attorney General Nessel said of the cases, “Law enforcement officers take an oath of office and we fully expect them to uphold that promise. Those who betray their oath behave in a manner beneath their position as trusted public servants and undermine the credibility of every upstanding officer who serves.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.