351 sea turtles found dead on coast where 137 sea lions died

Stock photo of baby sea turtles.
Stock photo of baby sea turtles.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) -Environmental groups say a total of 351 loggerhead sea turtles have been found dead so far this year on the same stretch of Baja California coast where authorities found a total of 137 dead, beached sea lions last week. The Mexican Center for Environmental Law and the Center for Biological Diversity said Friday the deaths showed the need for a ban on net and line fishing in the Gulf of Ulloa area off the Pacific coast. Authorities had previously said the sea lions did not show signs of injuries from getting caught up in fishing nets or lines. But the activists said that nets are one of the main causes of sea turtle deaths.

