World Health Organization records one day record for COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The World Health Organization reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday.

It said the biggest increases were from India, The United States, and Brazil. The number of new confirmed infections rose by close to 308,000 in 24 hours.

India reported more than 94,000 new cases. The country set a global record last week, with 97,500 cases reported in a single day.

Overall, India has reported 4,850,000 cases since the start of the pandemic. The US is the only country that has recorded more cases, at 6,500,000.

