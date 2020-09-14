Vinyl surpasses CD sales for the first time since the 80s

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -What’s old is always new again, and new sales figures show CD’s are out, and vinyl is back!

Retro record sales have outdone CD sales so far in 2020. That hasn’t happened since the 1980′s.

In fact, record sales almost doubled that of CDs at $230,000,000.

Of course, streaming is still the new norm.

Streaming produced $4,800,000,000 in the first six months of 2020.

