Shooting in Delta Township leaves one dead

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sunday, a shooting left one man dead in Delta Township. At approximately 9:24 p.m., Eaton County Deputies assigned to Delta Township were dispatched to a man with a gun/possible shooting at the Red Roof Inn on W. Saginaw Highway.

When deputies arrived, they quickly located a male subject with a gunshot wound on the north side of the building.

The 33-year-old Lansing man was transported to Sparrow where he was pronounced dead. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A suspect was taken into custody, and police say there is no immediate threat to the public, though the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and WILX will update you as more information becomes available.

