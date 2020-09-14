Advertisement

Police seek help in finding missing 16-year-old girl

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Khylee Alexis Allen is described as 16-years-old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, and 110 pounds. She was last seen in the 2300 block of Victor Ave. in Lansing, wearing a jean jacket, tie-dye shirt, and ripped blue jeans. Khylee may have run away.

Lansing police are asking the public to call if anyone has information about her whereabouts. Tips can go to either the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, or Detective Joe Riedel at 517-483-4158.

