MSU Deputy AD named in Central Michigan Athletics Director search

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are currently three finalists vying to be Central Michigan University’s next Athletics Director. This week, they are visiting campus for interviews. One of the candidates is MSU Deputy Athletic Director Alan Haller.

Mary C. Schutten, Executive Vice President and Provost, and chair of the 16-member search committee, said the field was narrowed after a national search.

The finalists are the following:

Amy Folan, Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director at the University of Texas at Austin

Alan Haller, Deputy Athletic Director at Michigan State University

Derek van der Merwe, Assistant Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer for University of Arizona Athletics

“I am incredibly impressed with the diverse pool of talented candidates we attracted for this position,” Schutten said. “Each of our finalists has the necessary experience to continue CMU Athletics' championship culture and support our student-athletes in the classroom and on the field.”

Each candidate will meet with several CMU stakeholder groups, including the president’s cabinet; head coaches and senior athletic department staff; the Academic Senate athletics committee; student-athletes; the gender equity committee; and the search committee.

