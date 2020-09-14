Advertisement

MDHHS creates new order to protect staff and employees in state-run hospitals

(CBS7 File Photo)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, a new emergency order was put into effect under the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Director Robert Gordon states that they now require testing of employees of the five state-run psychiatric hospitals and centers.

“MDHHS believes that COVID-19 testing is one of the best tools we have in limiting its spread,” Gordon said. “Testing – along with wearing masks, social distancing and frequent handwashing – is especially important in settings such as our state psychiatric hospitals where people are often in close contact with each other.”

Testing is required for staff the following facilities:

  • The Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline
  • Hawthorn Center in Northville
  • Caro Center
  • Walter Reuther Psychiatric Hospital in Westland
  • Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital

The hospitals are encouraged to test newly hired staff, test any employees who come across anyone with COVID-19 or COVID-related symptoms. In facilities with any positive patient or staff cases within the last 14 days, it is required that tests happen on a weekly basis for all staff scheduled to work that week until no positive cases are identified within the last 14 days. Then, the hospitals are expected to exclude from work employees who are required to be tested, but are not.

The emergency order also requires the hospitals and centers to take all necessary precautions to prevent transmission of COVID-19 – which may include requiring any staff suspected of exposure to COVID-19 to be tested outside the facility – and exclude from work staff with COVID-19 until they have met return-to-work criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The order provides the same testing requirement as the order signed for prisons and veterans' homes.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man dies after diving from boat into shallow bay water

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
A 50-year-old suburban Detroit man has died after diving into shallow water in a southeastern Michigan bay.

News

Health officials confirm 208 new coronavirus cases in schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of September 14, Michigan health officials are now tracking coronavirus outbreaks occurring in schools, universities, and related facilities.

News

Mandatory quarantine issued for 30 large properties in East Lansing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis and Maureen Halliday
Ingham County has experienced a 52 percent increase in total case count since August 24.

News

Police seek help in finding missing 16-year-old girl

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The teen is missing and may have run away from her home.

Latest News

News

Michigan Capitol Commission meeting included delay of firearms ban decision

Updated: 5 hours ago
Attorney General Dana Nessel will address whether it's legal to ban guns at the state capitol.

News

Foot found in the Grand River in Jackson county

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The foot was still in a sock and was found by volunteers that were cleaning up the river.

News

AG Nessel charges former Catholic School teacher for sexually assaulting minors

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Two individuals came forward to report they had been victims of abuse at the hands of Joseph – or Josef – Comperchio.

News

Capital City Market to open in Downtown Lansing on Oct. 14

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The 37,000-square-foot store will feature fresh and prepared foods, including bakery items, fresh meat, and deli offerings.

News

Grand Traverse Pie Company downtown location reopens Monday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The Downtown Lansing location will be open Monday through Friday 8:00 am – 3:00 pm and will continue to offer inside and outside dining, carryout, curbside pickup, catering, and delivery.

News

Shooting in Delta Township leaves one dead

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
When deputies arrived, they quickly located a male subject with a gunshot wound on the north side of the building.