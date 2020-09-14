MDHHS creates new order to protect staff and employees in state-run hospitals

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, a new emergency order was put into effect under the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Director Robert Gordon states that they now require testing of employees of the five state-run psychiatric hospitals and centers.

“MDHHS believes that COVID-19 testing is one of the best tools we have in limiting its spread,” Gordon said. “Testing – along with wearing masks, social distancing and frequent handwashing – is especially important in settings such as our state psychiatric hospitals where people are often in close contact with each other.”

Testing is required for staff the following facilities:

The Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline

Hawthorn Center in Northville

Caro Center

Walter Reuther Psychiatric Hospital in Westland

Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital

The hospitals are encouraged to test newly hired staff, test any employees who come across anyone with COVID-19 or COVID-related symptoms. In facilities with any positive patient or staff cases within the last 14 days, it is required that tests happen on a weekly basis for all staff scheduled to work that week until no positive cases are identified within the last 14 days. Then, the hospitals are expected to exclude from work employees who are required to be tested, but are not.

The emergency order also requires the hospitals and centers to take all necessary precautions to prevent transmission of COVID-19 – which may include requiring any staff suspected of exposure to COVID-19 to be tested outside the facility – and exclude from work staff with COVID-19 until they have met return-to-work criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The order provides the same testing requirement as the order signed for prisons and veterans' homes.

