Man dies after diving from boat into shallow bay water

(KAIT-TV)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 50-year-old suburban Detroit man has died after diving into shallow water in a southeastern Michigan bay.

The Farmington Hills man was in a boat Sunday afternoon with friends on Little Muscamoot Bay in Clay Township, according to the St. Clair County sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the man dove into 3½ feet (1 meter) of water from about 6 feet (2 meters) above the water’s surface. He apparently misjudged his dive angle and struck the bay’s bottom.

His friends removed the man from the water. He later was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Clay Township is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Detroit.

