Macy’s plans smaller but camera-ready Thanksgiving parade

Performers cheer in front of Macy's Tom Turkey float as they take part in the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) -This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving parade has been reimagined for the coronavirus pandemic. Macy’s officials said Monday that the parade will feature floats, performers and giant balloons parading along a one-block stretch of 34th Street in front of the retailer’s flagship Manhattan store. The spectacle will be broadcast as usual from 9 a.m. to noon Eastern time on NBC and will include both live and recorded elements. The giant balloons will be flown without the traditional 80 to 100 handlers and will instead be tethered to vehicles. Most of the parade’s performers will be locally based to cut down on travel.

