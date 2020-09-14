Advertisement

Inmates at UP correctional facility took over housing unit

Prison
Prison(WRDW)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINCHELOE, Mich. (WILX) -Inmates at the Chippewa Correctional Facility in the Upper Peninsula took over a housing unit late Sunday night after a fight broke out at around 10:25 p.m.

One of the inmates involved was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

However, while that inmate was being transported, other prisoners left their cells and forced the officers out.

Just before 4 a.m. on Monday, facility staff and ERT members were able to move into the unit and retake control of it, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Corrections.

All the prisoners were secured back into their cells, the release said.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

World Health Organization records one day record for COVID-19 cases

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The biggest increases were from India, The United States, and Brazil.

News

Detroit to LA flight delayed after passenger refuses mask

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Detroit to LA flight delayed after passenger refuses mask

News

Family, friends of 14-year-old murdered in Jackson call for justice

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jace Harper
Family and friends of a 14-year-old boy who was murdered in February stood on a corner holding signs calling for justice.

News

Michigan teen hunter killed when run over by corn harvester

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The boy from the nearby city of Elkton had been dropped off earlier for deer hunting at the field and might have fallen asleep, the sheriff’s office said.

Latest News

News

Lions lose to Bears in first game of 2020 without fans

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The Lions lose to the Bears in the fourth quarter in a similar fashion to many losses last season.

News

Jill Biden will visit Michigan on Tuesday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
She will begin her day in Grand Rapids at around 11 a.m. and will then hold an event for military families at 2 p.m. in Battle Creek.

News

The 2020 Michigan Jazz and Blues Fest will go virtual

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The Michigan JazzFest and BluesFest will go virtual this year.

News

Brotherhood Against Drugs held cookout Saturday

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Larry Johnson, Magic's Johnson brother and founder of Brotherhood Against Drugs stopped by Lansing's Homeless Angels for a cookout and to promote his organization's mission.

News

Man writes names of Black people killed by police on car

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By CNN
20-year-old Jeremiah Hindberg is using his car to start a conversation that may be uncomfortable for some.

News

Ohio State cancels spring break

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By CNN
Ohio State University will not have a spring break in 2021.