How sports fans can watch MHSAA games outside of the stadiums

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are high school sports fans who currently have understandable reservations about attending MHSAA games in person. Further, crowd sizes will be limited to two attendees per athlete. For those who cannot attend, the MHSAA has an online platform for watching live games, and has launched a new Roku channel for viewing these events.

Fans can watch the events either on the NFHS Network or via the network’s new Roku channel. Games can already be viewed on computers and handheld devices.

To access the games via Roku, type “Michigan” into the search box that will display lists of live, on-demand and upcoming events involving MHSAA member schools. You can bookmark your favorite schools.

A complete list of on-demand games can be viewed HERE.

Below is a list of Varsity sports events taking place over the coming week on the NFHS Network. Home teams are listed first.

Football

Thursday - Sept. 17

White Lake Lakeland vs. Walled Lake Northern - 7 PM

Friday - Sept. 18

Lowell vs. East Grand Rapids - 6:50 PM

Petoskey vs. Gaylord - 7 PM

Saline vs. Ypsilanti Community - 7 PM

Stevensville Lakeshore vs. Portage Northern - 7 PM

Waterford Kettering vs. South Lyon - 7 PM

Grand Blanc vs. Flint Carman-Ainsworth - 7 PM

Brighton vs. Novi - 7 PM

Ithaca vs. Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central - 7 PM

Macomb L’Anse Creuse North vs. Detroit Country Day - 7 PM

Marquette vs. Gladstone - 7 PM

Fowlerville vs. Williamston - 7 PM

Calumet vs. Kingsford - 7 PM

Portage Central vs. East Lansing - 7 PM

Riverview Gabriel Richard Catholic vs. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett - 7 PM

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore vs. Port Huron Northern - 7 PM

Plainwell vs. Kalamazoo Loy Norrix - 7 PM

Clare vs. Detroit University Prep - 7 PM

Bad Axe vs. Sandusky - 7 PM

Cedar Springs vs.Middleville Thornapple Kellogg - 7 PM

Detroit Catholic Central vs. Harper Woods - 7 PM

Manchester vs. Addison - 7 PM

Saginaw Heritage vs. Detroit U Of D Jesuit - 7 PM

Madinson Heights Lamphere vs. Warren Lincoln - 7 PM

Freeland vs. Frankenmuth - 7 PM

Suttons Bay vs. Brethren - 7 PM

Mayville vs. Atherton - 7 PM

Cadillac vs. Alpena - 7 PM

East Kentwood vs. Hudsonville - 7 PM

Lake Orion vs. Oxford - 7 PM

Rockford vs. Jenison - 7 PM

New Lothrop vs. Mt. Morris - 7 PM

Saturday - Sept. 19

Traverse City St. Francis vs. Sault Ste. Marie - 1 PM

Boys Soccer

Tuesday - Sept. 15

Stevensville Lakeshore vs. Battle Creek Central - 6:30 PM

Petoskey vs. Cadillac - 6:45 PM

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Cedar Springs - 6:45 PM

Dearborn Divine Child vs. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s - 7 PM

Clare vs. Plymouth - 7 PM

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep vs. Birmingham Brother Rice - 7:30 PM

Wednesday - Sept. 16

Plainwell vs. Vicksburg - 6 PM

Clare vs. Gladwin - 7 PM

Freeland vs. Chesaning - 7 PM

Madison Heights Lamphere vs. Marysville - 7 PM

Hemlock vs. Midland Bullock Creek - 7 PM

Thursday - Sept. 17

Warren De La Salle Collegiate vs. TBA - 6 PM

Petoskey vs. Traverse City Central - 6:45 PM

Cedar Springs vs. Grand Rapids South Christian - 6:45 PM

Brighton vs. Salem - 7 PM

Novi vs. Hartland - 7 PM

South Lyon East vs. Milford - 7 PM

Waterford Kettering vs. White Lake Lakeland - 7 PM

Troy vs. Bloomfield Hills - 7 PM

Hemlock vs. Pinconning - 7 PM

Dearborn Divine Child vs. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood - 7 PM

East Kentwood vs. Rockford - 7:15 PM

Friday - Sept. 18

South Lyon East vs. North Farmington - 7 PM

Saturday - Sept. 19

Vicksburg vs. Coloma - 10 AM

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep vs. Holly - 11:30 AM

Brighton vs. Birmingham Brother Rice - 12 PM

Detroit Catholic Central vs. Fenton - 12:30 PM

Novi vs. Howell - 1PM

Warren De La Salle Collegiate vs. Romeo - 1PM

Monday - Sept. 21

Romulus Summit Academy North vs. Madison Heights Bishop Foley - 6PM

White Lake Lakeland vs. South Lyon East - 7 PM

Madison Heights Lamphere vs. St. Clair Shores Lake Shore - 7 PM

Freeland vs. Alma - 7 PM

Waterford Kettering vs. Walled Lake Western - 7 PM

Grand Blanc vs. Saginaw Arthur Hill - 7 PM

Tuesday - Sept. 22

East Grand Rapids vs. Grand Rapids Northview - 6:45 PM

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern - 6:45 PM

West Bloomfield vs. Bloomfield Hills - 7 PM

Waterford Kettering vs. Auburn Hills Avondale - 7 PM

South Lyon East vs. South Lyon - 7 PM

Howell vs. Novi - 7 PM

Clare vs. Taylor Prep - 7 PM

Troy Athens vs. Troy - 7 PM

East Kentwood vs. Grandville - 7:15 PM

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday - Sept. 15

East Grand Rapids vs. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern - 6 PM

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore vs. Marine City - 6 PM

Peck vs. Bay City All Saints - 6 PM

Kinde-North Huron vs. Kingston - 6 PM

Williamston vs. Eaton Rapids - 6 PM

Romulus Summit Academy North vs. Dearborn Henry Ford Academy - 6 PM

Cedar Springs vs. MiddlevilleThornapple Kellogg - 6 PM

Wayland Union vs. Lansing Catholic - 6 PM

Mayville vs. Akron-Fairgrove - 6 PM

Chesaning vs. Durand - 6:15 PM

Lowell vs. Grand Rapids Christian - 6:15 PM

Gladstone vs. Ishpeming - 6:30 PM

Westland Huron Valley Lutheran vs. Bloomfield Hills Roeper - 6:30 PM

Northville vs. Canton - 6:30 PM

Painesdale Jeffers vs. Dollar Bay - 6:30 PM

Grand Blanc vs. Flint Powers Catholic - 6:30 PM

Negaunee vs. Escanaba - 6:30 PM

Novi vs. Hartland - 6:30 PM

Brighton vs. Salem - 6:30 PM

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian vs. Away - 6:30 PM

Harbor Beach vs. Ubly - 6:45 PM

Calumet vs. Hancock - 6:45 PM

Marquette vs. Wakefield-Marenisco - 7 PM

Big Rapids vs. Newaygo - 7 PM

Plymouth Christian Academy vs. Clarenceville - 7 PM

Bear Lake vs. Mason County Eastern - 7 PM

Cass City vs. Vassar - 7:30 PM

Wednesday - Sept. 16

Stevensville Lakeshore vs. Kalamazoo Central - 6:30 PM

Niles vs. South Haven - 6:30 PM

Waterford Our Lady vs. Allen Park Cabrini - 7 PM

Frankenmuth vs. Bay City John Glenn - 7 PM

Bridgeport vs. Freeland - 7 PM

Riverview Gabriel Richard Catholic vs. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic - 7 PM

Bloomfield Hills Marian vs. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard - 7:15 PM

Dearborn Divine Child vs. Farmington Hills Mercy - 7:15 PM

Thursday - Sept. 17

Ovid-Elsie vs. Carrollton - 4:30 PM

Manchester vs. TBA - 5 PM

Zeeland West vs. Grand Rapids Union - 5 PM

Big Rapids vs. Whitehall & Ludington - 5 PM

Flushing vs. Holly - 5:15 PM

Flint Kearsley vs. Fenton - 5:15 PM

St Clair Shores Lake Shore vs. Roseville - 6 PM

Wayland Union vs. Cedar Springs - 6 PM

Grand Rapids Christian vs. Grand Rapids Northview - 6 PM

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg - 6 PM

Kinde North Huron vs. Bay City All Saints - 6 PM

East Grand Rapids vs. Byron Center - 6 PM

St Johns vs. Eaton Rapids - 6 PM

Peck vs. Dryden - 6 PM

Lowell vs. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central - 6:15 PM

Westland Huron Valley Lutheran vs. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist - 6:30 PM

Suttons Bay vs. Benzie Central - 6:30 PM

Kalamazoo Christian vs. Parchment - 6:30 PM

Galesburg-Augusta vs. Constantine - 6:30 PM

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian vs. Roeper - 6:30 PM

Painesdale Jeffers vs. Chassell - 6:30 PM

East Kentwood vs. Grand Haven - 7 PM

Troy vs. Auburn Hills Avondale - 7 PM

Brethren vs. Pentwater - 7 PM

West Bloomfield vs. Rochester Adams - 7 PM

Plymouth Christian Academy vs. Southfield Christian - 7 PM

Grandville vs. Rockford - 7 PM

Escanaba vs. Manistique - 7 PM

Maple City Glen Lake vs. Leland - 7 PM

Warren Regina vs. Madison Heights Bishop Foley - 7:15 PM

Bad Axe vs. Reese - 7:30 PM

Caro vs. Vassar - 7:30 PM

Lake Orion vs. Oxford - 7:30 PM

Friday - Sept. 18

Pentwater vs. Cadillac Heritage Christian - 5:30 PM

Dollar Bay vs. Hancock - 6:20 PM

Rochester Hills Lutheran North vs. Allen Park Cabrini - 7 PM

Saturday - Sept. 19

Waterford Our Lady vs. TBA - 8:15 AM

Cadillac vs. Lakewood Lake Odessa - 8:30 AM

Frankenmuth vs. Tawas Area - 8:30 AM

Flushing vs. Davison - 8:30 AM

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep vs. TBA - 10 AM

Monday - Sept. 21

Multi-team Event @ Saginaw Swan Valley - 5 PM

Williamston vs. Lansing Eastern - 6 PM

Ann Arbor Greenhills vs. Detroit Cristo Rey - 6 PM

Mason vs. Williamston - 6 PM

Frankenmuth vs. Millington - 7 PM

Harrison vs. Shepherd - 7:30 PM

Clare vs. Beaverton - 7:30 PM

Tuesday - Sept. 22

Madison Heights Lamphere vs. Hazel Park - 6 PM

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Cedar Springs - 6 PM

Holt vs. DeWitt - 6 PM

Romulus Summit Academy North vs. Detroit Community - 6 PM

Stockbridge vs. Lakewood Lake Odessa - 6:15 PM

New Lothrop vs. Montrose - 6:15 PM

Ovid-Elsie vs. Byron Center Charter - 6:15 PM

Otisville LakeVille vs. Durand - 6:15 PM

Chesaning vs. Mt Morris - 6:15 PM

Galesburg-Augusta vs. Parchment - 6:30 PM

Brighton vs. Novi - 6:30 PM

Riverview Gabriel Richard Catholic vs. Clarkston Everest Collegiate - 6:30 PM

Frankfort vs. Onekama - 6:30 PM

Flint Powers Catholic vs. Saginaw Arthur Hill - 6:30 PM

South Lyon vs. Waterford Kettering - 6:30 PM

Bloomfield Hills Roeper vs. Whitmore Lake - 6:30 PM

Petoskey vs. Alpena - 6:30 PM

Suttons Bay vs. Maple City Glen Lake - 6:30 PM

Oakland Christian vs. Plymouth Christian Academy - 6:30 PM

Howell vs. Northville - 6:30 PM

Manistique vs. Ishpeming - 6:30 PM

South Lyon East vs. Lakeland - 6:30 PM

Kalamazoo Christian vs. Delton Kellogg - 6:30 PM

Cadillac vs. Traverse City West - 7 PM

Bear Lake vs. Walkerville - 7 PM

Hart vs. Montague - 7 PM

Saline vs. Ypsilanti Community - 7 PM

Escanaba vs. Gladstone - 7 PM

Troy Athens vs. North Farmington - 7 PM

Grand Rapids South Christian vs. Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills - 7 PM

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep vs. Warren Regina - 7 PM

Marcellus vs. Mendon - 7 PM

St Charles vs. Coleman - 7 PM

Livonia Clarenceville vs. Brighton Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy - 7:30 PM

Lake Orion vs. Birmingham Seaholm - 7:30 PM

