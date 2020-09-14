Advertisement

How sports fans can watch MHSAA games outside of the stadiums

(WDBJ77)
By Kellan Buddy and Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are high school sports fans who currently have understandable reservations about attending MHSAA games in person. Further, crowd sizes will be limited to two attendees per athlete. For those who cannot attend, the MHSAA has an online platform for watching live games, and has launched a new Roku channel for viewing these events.

Fans can watch the events either on the NFHS Network or via the network’s new Roku channel. Games can already be viewed on computers and handheld devices.

To access the games via Roku, type “Michigan” into the search box that will display lists of live, on-demand and upcoming events involving MHSAA member schools. You can bookmark your favorite schools.

A complete list of on-demand games can be viewed HERE.

Below is a list of Varsity sports events taking place over the coming week on the NFHS Network. Home teams are listed first.

Football

Thursday - Sept. 17

White Lake Lakeland  vs. Walled Lake Northern   - 7 PM

Friday - Sept. 18

Lowell  vs. East Grand Rapids   - 6:50 PM

Petoskey  vs. Gaylord   - 7 PM

Saline  vs. Ypsilanti Community   - 7 PM

Stevensville Lakeshore  vs. Portage Northern   - 7 PM

Waterford Kettering  vs. South Lyon   - 7 PM

Grand Blanc  vs. Flint Carman-Ainsworth   - 7 PM

Brighton  vs. Novi   - 7 PM

Ithaca  vs. Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central   - 7 PM

Macomb L’Anse Creuse North  vs. Detroit Country Day   - 7 PM

Marquette  vs. Gladstone   - 7 PM

Fowlerville  vs. Williamston   - 7 PM

Calumet  vs. Kingsford   - 7 PM

Portage Central  vs. East Lansing  - 7 PM

Riverview Gabriel Richard Catholic vs. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett - 7 PM

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore  vs. Port Huron Northern   - 7 PM

Plainwell  vs. Kalamazoo Loy Norrix   - 7 PM

Clare  vs. Detroit University Prep   - 7 PM

Bad Axe  vs. Sandusky   - 7 PM

Cedar Springs  vs.Middleville  Thornapple Kellogg   - 7 PM

Detroit Catholic Central  vs. Harper Woods   - 7 PM

Manchester  vs. Addison   - 7 PM

Saginaw Heritage  vs. Detroit U Of D Jesuit   - 7 PM

Madinson Heights Lamphere  vs. Warren Lincoln  - 7 PM

Freeland  vs. Frankenmuth   - 7 PM

Suttons Bay  vs. Brethren   - 7 PM

Mayville  vs. Atherton   - 7 PM

Cadillac  vs. Alpena   - 7 PM

East Kentwood  vs. Hudsonville   - 7 PM

Lake Orion  vs. Oxford   - 7 PM

Rockford  vs. Jenison   - 7 PM

New Lothrop  vs. Mt. Morris   - 7 PM

Saturday - Sept. 19

Traverse City St. Francis  vs. Sault Ste. Marie   - 1 PM

Boys Soccer

Tuesday - Sept. 15

Stevensville Lakeshore  vs. Battle Creek Central   - 6:30 PM

Petoskey  vs. Cadillac   - 6:45 PM

Grand Rapids Catholic Central  vs. Cedar Springs   - 6:45 PM

Dearborn Divine Child  vs. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s   - 7 PM

Clare  vs. Plymouth  - 7 PM

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep vs. Birmingham Brother Rice   - 7:30 PM

Wednesday - Sept. 16

Plainwell  vs. Vicksburg   - 6 PM

Clare  vs. Gladwin   - 7 PM

Freeland  vs. Chesaning   - 7 PM

Madison Heights Lamphere  vs. Marysville   - 7 PM

Hemlock  vs. Midland Bullock Creek   - 7 PM

Thursday - Sept. 17

Warren De La Salle Collegiate vs. TBA  - 6 PM

Petoskey  vs. Traverse City Central   - 6:45 PM

Cedar Springs  vs. Grand Rapids South Christian  - 6:45 PM

Brighton  vs. Salem   - 7 PM

Novi  vs. Hartland   - 7 PM

South Lyon East  vs. Milford   - 7 PM

Waterford Kettering  vs. White Lake Lakeland   - 7 PM

Troy  vs. Bloomfield Hills   - 7 PM

Hemlock  vs. Pinconning   - 7 PM

Dearborn Divine Child  vs. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood   - 7 PM

East Kentwood  vs. Rockford   - 7:15 PM

Friday - Sept. 18

South Lyon East  vs. North Farmington   - 7 PM

Saturday - Sept. 19

Vicksburg  vs. Coloma   - 10 AM

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep vs. Holly  - 11:30 AM

Brighton  vs. Birmingham Brother Rice   - 12 PM

Detroit Catholic Central  vs. Fenton   - 12:30 PM

Novi  vs. Howell   - 1PM

Warren De La Salle Collegiate vs. Romeo   - 1PM

Monday - Sept. 21

Romulus Summit Academy North  vs. Madison Heights Bishop Foley   - 6PM

White Lake Lakeland  vs. South Lyon East   - 7 PM

Madison Heights Lamphere  vs. St. Clair Shores Lake Shore   - 7 PM

Freeland  vs. Alma   - 7 PM

Waterford Kettering  vs. Walled Lake Western   - 7 PM

Grand Blanc  vs. Saginaw Arthur Hill   - 7 PM

Tuesday - Sept. 22

East Grand Rapids  vs. Grand Rapids Northview  - 6:45 PM

Grand Rapids Catholic Central  vs. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern   - 6:45 PM

West Bloomfield  vs. Bloomfield Hills   - 7 PM

Waterford Kettering  vs. Auburn Hills Avondale   - 7 PM

South Lyon East  vs. South Lyon   - 7 PM

Howell  vs. Novi   - 7 PM

Clare  vs. Taylor Prep   - 7 PM

Troy Athens  vs. Troy   - 7 PM

East Kentwood  vs. Grandville   - 7:15 PM

Girls Volleyball

Tuesday - Sept. 15

East Grand Rapids  vs. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern   - 6 PM

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore  vs. Marine City   - 6 PM

Peck vs. Bay City All Saints   - 6 PM

Kinde-North Huron  vs. Kingston   - 6 PM

Williamston  vs. Eaton Rapids   - 6 PM

Romulus Summit Academy North  vs. Dearborn Henry Ford Academy  - 6 PM

Cedar Springs  vs. MiddlevilleThornapple Kellogg   - 6 PM

Wayland Union  vs. Lansing Catholic  - 6 PM

Mayville  vs. Akron-Fairgrove   - 6 PM

Chesaning  vs. Durand   - 6:15 PM

Lowell  vs. Grand Rapids Christian   - 6:15 PM

Gladstone vs. Ishpeming  - 6:30 PM

Westland Huron Valley Lutheran  vs. Bloomfield Hills Roeper   - 6:30 PM

Northville  vs. Canton   - 6:30 PM

Painesdale Jeffers  vs. Dollar Bay   - 6:30 PM

Grand Blanc  vs. Flint Powers Catholic   - 6:30 PM

Negaunee  vs. Escanaba   - 6:30 PM

Novi  vs. Hartland   - 6:30 PM

Brighton  vs. Salem   - 6:30 PM

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian vs. Away  - 6:30 PM

Harbor Beach  vs. Ubly   - 6:45 PM

Calumet  vs. Hancock   - 6:45 PM

Marquette  vs. Wakefield-Marenisco   - 7 PM

Big Rapids  vs. Newaygo   - 7 PM

Plymouth Christian Academy vs. Clarenceville   - 7 PM

Bear Lake  vs. Mason County Eastern   - 7 PM

Cass City  vs. Vassar   - 7:30 PM

Wednesday - Sept. 16

Stevensville Lakeshore  vs. Kalamazoo Central   - 6:30 PM

Niles  vs. South Haven   - 6:30 PM

Waterford Our Lady vs. Allen Park Cabrini   - 7 PM

Frankenmuth  vs. Bay City John Glenn - 7 PM

Bridgeport  vs. Freeland   - 7 PM

Riverview Gabriel Richard Catholic  vs. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic   - 7 PM

Bloomfield Hills Marian  vs. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard - 7:15 PM

Dearborn Divine Child  vs. Farmington Hills Mercy   - 7:15 PM

Thursday - Sept. 17

Ovid-Elsie  vs. Carrollton   - 4:30 PM

Manchester  vs. TBA  - 5 PM

Zeeland West  vs. Grand Rapids  Union   - 5 PM

Big Rapids  vs.  Whitehall & Ludington  - 5 PM

Flushing  vs. Holly   - 5:15 PM

Flint Kearsley  vs. Fenton   - 5:15 PM

St Clair Shores Lake Shore  vs. Roseville   - 6 PM

Wayland Union  vs. Cedar Springs   - 6 PM

Grand Rapids Christian  vs. Grand Rapids Northview   - 6 PM

Grand Rapids Catholic Central  vs. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg   - 6 PM

Kinde North Huron  vs. Bay City All Saints   - 6 PM

East Grand Rapids  vs. Byron Center   - 6 PM

St Johns  vs. Eaton Rapids   - 6 PM

Peck  vs. Dryden   - 6 PM

Lowell  vs. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central   - 6:15 PM

Westland Huron Valley Lutheran  vs. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist   - 6:30 PM

Suttons Bay  vs. Benzie Central   - 6:30 PM

Kalamazoo Christian  vs. Parchment   - 6:30 PM

Galesburg-Augusta  vs. Constantine   - 6:30 PM

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian vs. Roeper   - 6:30 PM

Painesdale Jeffers  vs. Chassell   - 6:30 PM

East Kentwood  vs. Grand Haven   - 7 PM

Troy  vs. Auburn Hills Avondale   - 7 PM

Brethren  vs. Pentwater   - 7 PM

West Bloomfield  vs. Rochester Adams   - 7 PM

Plymouth Christian Academy vs. Southfield Christian   - 7 PM

Grandville  vs. Rockford   - 7 PM

Escanaba  vs. Manistique   - 7 PM

Maple City Glen Lake  vs. Leland   - 7 PM

Warren Regina  vs. Madison Heights Bishop Foley   - 7:15 PM

Bad Axe  vs. Reese   - 7:30 PM

Caro  vs. Vassar   - 7:30 PM

Lake Orion  vs. Oxford   - 7:30 PM

Friday - Sept. 18

Pentwater  vs. Cadillac Heritage Christian  - 5:30 PM

Dollar Bay  vs. Hancock   - 6:20 PM

Rochester Hills Lutheran North  vs. Allen Park Cabrini   - 7 PM

Saturday - Sept. 19

Waterford Our Lady  vs. TBA  - 8:15 AM

Cadillac  vs. Lakewood Lake Odessa   - 8:30 AM

Frankenmuth  vs. Tawas Area   - 8:30 AM

Flushing  vs. Davison   - 8:30 AM

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep vs. TBA  - 10 AM

Monday - Sept. 21

Multi-team Event @ Saginaw Swan Valley  - 5 PM

Williamston  vs. Lansing Eastern - 6 PM

Ann Arbor Greenhills vs. Detroit Cristo Rey   - 6 PM

Mason  vs. Williamston   - 6 PM

Frankenmuth  vs. Millington   - 7 PM

Harrison  vs. Shepherd   - 7:30 PM

Clare  vs. Beaverton   - 7:30 PM

Tuesday - Sept. 22

Madison Heights Lamphere  vs. Hazel Park   - 6 PM

Grand Rapids Catholic Central  vs. Cedar Springs   - 6 PM

Holt  vs. DeWitt   - 6 PM

Romulus Summit Academy North  vs. Detroit Community   - 6 PM

Stockbridge vs. Lakewood Lake Odessa  - 6:15 PM

New Lothrop  vs. Montrose   - 6:15 PM

Ovid-Elsie  vs. Byron Center Charter  - 6:15 PM

Otisville LakeVille  vs. Durand  - 6:15 PM

Chesaning  vs. Mt Morris   - 6:15 PM

Galesburg-Augusta  vs. Parchment   - 6:30 PM

Brighton  vs. Novi   - 6:30 PM

Riverview Gabriel Richard Catholic vs. Clarkston Everest Collegiate  - 6:30 PM

Frankfort  vs. Onekama   - 6:30 PM

Flint Powers Catholic  vs. Saginaw Arthur Hill   - 6:30 PM

South Lyon  vs. Waterford Kettering   - 6:30 PM

Bloomfield Hills Roeper  vs. Whitmore Lake   - 6:30 PM

Petoskey  vs. Alpena   - 6:30 PM

Suttons Bay  vs. Maple City Glen Lake   - 6:30 PM

Oakland Christian  vs. Plymouth Christian Academy  - 6:30 PM

Howell  vs. Northville   - 6:30 PM

Manistique vs. Ishpeming  - 6:30 PM

South Lyon East  vs. Lakeland   - 6:30 PM

Kalamazoo Christian  vs. Delton Kellogg   - 6:30 PM

Cadillac  vs. Traverse City West   - 7 PM

Bear Lake  vs. Walkerville   - 7 PM

Hart  vs. Montague   - 7 PM

Saline  vs. Ypsilanti Community   - 7 PM

Escanaba  vs. Gladstone   - 7 PM

Troy Athens vs. North Farmington   - 7 PM

Grand Rapids South Christian  vs. Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills   - 7 PM

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep vs. Warren Regina   - 7 PM

Marcellus  vs. Mendon   - 7 PM

St Charles  vs. Coleman   - 7 PM

Livonia Clarenceville  vs. Brighton Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy  - 7:30 PM

Lake Orion  vs. Birmingham Seaholm   - 7:30 PM

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

