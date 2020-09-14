Health officials confirm 208 new coronavirus cases in schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of September 14, Michigan health officials are now tracking coronavirus outbreaks occurring in schools, universities, and related facilities. Here is a list of schools that have experienced outbreaks in the respective local counties. Altogether, there are 208 cumulative coronavirus cases in local schools:

Michigan State University in Ingham County reports 203 cases in students.

Keicher Elementary in Jackson County reports 2 cases in staff members.

Bright Beginnings in Shiawassee County reports 3 cases in students.

Clinton County and Eaton County did not report any school-related cases.

For more information on other existing counties, the statistic is updated daily here.

