Grand Traverse Pie Company downtown location reopens Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Downtown Lansing Grand Traverse Pie Company located at 200 South Washington Square will reopen its doors on Monday, Sept. 14, according to a press release from the company.

It had been temporarily closed for three months.

To celebrate the grand reopening, Grand Traverse Pie Co said it will offer double points for its loyalty club members, pie giveaways, and free pie for surrounding Downtown Lansing businesses.

The Downtown Lansing location will be open Monday through Friday 8:00 am – 3:00 pm and will continue to offer inside and outside dining, carryout, curbside pickup, catering, and delivery.

“We have been part of the Downtown Lansing community for nearly 10 years. Our passion for pie is equal to our passion to be a part of the Lansing community. We have such a strong connection with Lansing and we look forward to being a piece of Lansing’s revitalization,” states Downtown General Manager Chris McMillen.

