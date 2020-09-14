Advertisement

Grand Traverse Pie Company downtown location reopens Monday

(KGNS)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Downtown Lansing Grand Traverse Pie Company located at 200 South Washington Square will reopen its doors on Monday, Sept. 14, according to a press release from the company.

It had been temporarily closed for three months.

To celebrate the grand reopening, Grand Traverse Pie Co said it will offer double points for its loyalty club members, pie giveaways, and free pie for surrounding Downtown Lansing businesses.

The Downtown Lansing location will be open Monday through Friday 8:00 am – 3:00 pm and will continue to offer inside and outside dining, carryout, curbside pickup, catering, and delivery.

“We have been part of the Downtown Lansing community for nearly 10 years. Our passion for pie is equal to our passion to be a part of the Lansing community. We have such a strong connection with Lansing and we look forward to being a piece of Lansing’s revitalization,” states Downtown General Manager Chris McMillen.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Capital City Market to open in Downtown Lansing on Oct. 14

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
The 37,000-square-foot store will feature fresh and prepared foods, including bakery items, fresh meat, and deli offerings.

News

Shooting in Delta Township leaves one dead

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
When deputies arrived, they quickly located a male subject with a gunshot wound on the north side of the building.

News

Vinyl surpasses CD sales for the first time since the 80s

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Record sales almost doubled that of CDs at $230,000,000.

News

Jolly Road from MLK to Cedar will be closed until late October

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The work is expected to be completed by late-October.

Latest News

News

World Health Organization reports one day record for COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The biggest increases were from India, The United States, and Brazil.

News

Inmates at UP correctional facility took over housing unit

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Just before 4 a.m. on Monday, facility staff and ERT members were able to move into the unit and retake control of the unit.

News

Detroit to LA flight delayed after passenger refuses mask

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Detroit to LA flight delayed after passenger refuses mask

News

Family, friends of 14-year-old murdered in Jackson call for justice

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jace Harper
Family and friends of a 14-year-old boy who was murdered in February stood on a corner holding signs calling for justice.

News

Michigan teen hunter killed when run over by corn harvester

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The boy from the nearby city of Elkton had been dropped off earlier for deer hunting at the field and might have fallen asleep, the sheriff’s office said.

News

Lions lose to Bears in first game of 2020 without fans

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The Lions lose to the Bears in the fourth quarter in a similar fashion to many losses last season.