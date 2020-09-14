Foot found in the Grand River in Jackson county

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -On Sat. Sept. 12th, at 10:40 a.m., the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety found a human foot in the Grand River. The department was dispatched to the river, south of West Parnall Road in Blackman Township.

The foot was still in a sock and was found by volunteers that were cleaning up the river.

Divers searched the area for additional body parts but did not locate any.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and the investigation is on-going.

This is a developing story and WILX will update you as more information becomes available.

