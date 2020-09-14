Damage reported as ‘Paulette’ makes rare landfall in Bermuda

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - Hurricane Paulette knocked down trees and power lines across Bermuda as it made a rare landfall in the wealthy British territory and strengthened into a Category 2 storm while still over the island. Government officials said they would not know the full extent of damage until Tuesday given that it would already be dark by the time weather conditions improve on Monday. Fewer than 10 hurricanes have made landfall on the tiny island in the middle of the Atlantic since the National Hurricane Center began tracking such disasters in the 1850s. Paulette was moving away to the north-northeast with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph).

