Capital City Market to open in Downtown Lansing on Oct. 14

Capital City Market will be Meijer-owned and operated. (Source: WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Capital City Market, the new neighborhood grocery store by Meijer and one of the first grocery stores in downtown Lansing, is slated to open Oct. 14 within the BLOCK600 development at Michigan Ave. and Larch St, according to release from Meijer.

The release said “the market is focused on bringing a mix of fresh, convenient food and value to customers in the region, and marks the retailer’s first small-format store in mid-Michigan, Store Manager Mitch Cook said. It’s the retailer’s third in Michigan, following Bridge Street Market’s August 2018 opening and Woodward Corner Market’s January 2020 opening.”

“I have a great team in place and am confident Capital City Market will provide a unique shopping experience to customers in Lansing’s downtown,” said Mitch, who joined Meijer in 2018 with more than 15 years of retail experience. “We are excited to open our doors, be a good neighbor, and work every day to have the best products on our shelves.”

The 37,000-square-foot` store will feature fresh and prepared foods, including bakery items, fresh meat, and deli offerings.

It will also include Meijer and national brand products; and an estimated 3,000 local, artisan items, including Woody’s Oasis, Mr. Leslie’s Cheesecake, and Round Lake Produce.

It will also have a Ferris coffee shop with a fully functioning coffee and espresso bar; a beer, wine, and liquor counter featuring a rolling ladder; and an expansive international food aisle that will feature eight ethnic backgrounds, including Middle Eastern, kosher, Hispanic, European and Asian foods.

The release said Capital City Market will feature open-air elements, a design inspired by local culture in downtown’s Stadium District, and six garage-style doors that open to outdoor fresh produce and floral area in warmer months.

Additionally, local artist Brian Whitfield is in the process of painting a mural that features vibrantly-colored produce on the side of the market near its parking lot entrance.

“Meijer is committed to our communities, which is why we’re so proud that Capital City Market will help fill a need in downtown Lansing when we open our doors next month,” said Rick Keyes, President & CEO of Meijer. “The team is working hard to get ready, and we’re looking forward to working with community partners to make a positive impact in the area.”

