The 2020 Michigan Jazz and Blues Fest will go virtual

The Michigan JazzFest and BluesFest will go virtual this year.
The Michigan JazzFest and BluesFest will go virtual this year.(WILX)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The 26th annual Michigan JazzFest and Michigan BluesFest that takes place Sept. 13-20, will go virtual this year. It will start at 5 pm as a hybrid online and in-person music experience produced by the Michigan Institute for Contemporary Art. A limited number of tickets are available for the nightly outdoor, socially distanced live performances.

The performances will showcase artists from soundstages in Old Town Lansing as well as from across the United States, Brazil, and Germany. The program will also feature video highlights from the last 20 plus years of festival performances. There will also be workshops and conversations with musicians.

Hear from local favorites like Twyla Birdsong, Elden Kelly, and The Springtails as well as international talents such as Dago Schelin and Ìsis Dresch. Online attendees will even have the chance to chat with musicians and ask questions in real-time.

You can view the full lineup and schedule at micharts.org.

The week-long series of Livestream events on Crowdcast is completely free, or anyone can pay just $10 to view recordings of all performances for up to a month after the event.

For tickets to attend in-person events at the Lansing soundstage, click here. Find out more about the event schedule, musicians, how to participate, and sponsorship opportunities at micharts.org.

