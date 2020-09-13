Ohio State cancels spring break

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State University will not have a spring break in 2021. The change is one of many due to the coronavirus.

The news came in a university-wide letter which says the goal is to reduce “travel-related exposure.”

“It’s definitely not the best news to hear, but I think it’s the smarter decision because cancelling the fall break that we had this semester and any extra days off that we had is just personally smarter because it allows kids to just stay in their dorms or in their off campus housing and just stay safe,” said one student.

Ohio State also announced plans to continue a mix of “in person and online” classes to start the spring semester.

“I feel like it’s very hard for me to envision the timeline of when that will be. This is my senior year so I really don’t know if I will experience normal school before I graduate, probably not,” said student Zoe Galehouse.