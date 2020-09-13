Advertisement

Ohio State cancels spring break

(AP images)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State University will not have a spring break in 2021. The change is one of many due to the coronavirus.

The news came in a university-wide letter which says the goal is to reduce “travel-related exposure.”

“It’s definitely not the best news to hear, but I think it’s the smarter decision because cancelling the fall break that we had this semester and any extra days off that we had is just personally smarter because it allows kids to just stay in their dorms or in their off campus housing and just stay safe,” said one student.

Ohio State also announced plans to continue a mix of “in person and online” classes to start the spring semester.

“I feel like it’s very hard for me to envision the timeline of when that will be. This is my senior year so I really don’t know if I will experience normal school before I graduate, probably not,” said student Zoe Galehouse.

Latest News

News

Volunteers pack 10,000 backpacks full of food

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Organizers say as closures caused by COVID-19 lead to a rise in unemployment and poverty, more people will experience food insecurity.

News

Sparrow Children’s Center holds the 6th Annual Hair-a-Thon

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jace Harper
It was the 6th Annual Hair-a-Thon event at the Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

News

All local MSU students asked to self-quarantine

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
All local MSU students have been asked to self-quarantine after over 300 students tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Car of missing man found 9 years later

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A simple Carfax report has led to the discovery of a car that belonged to a man who has been missing from the Saginaw area since 2011.

Latest News

News

Residents near flood-ravaged dams could be paying for years

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:00 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Residents who lost their lakes when dams collapsed in mid-Michigan could be getting expensive long-term bills to restore them.

News

Trick-or-treating could happen in Hillsdale

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
|
By Rachel Sweet
One Mid-Michigan mayor is taking a stand to keep the Halloween tradition alive in his city.

News

Michigan bank robber sentenced to 235 months in prison

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Friday, U.S. Attorney Andrew B. Birge announced that U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney sentenced 30-year old Jermaine DeShawn Clark to 235 months in prison.

Sports

Mid-Michigan with mixed feelings about new mask mandate

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT
|
By Kellan Buddy
Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s latest mask mandate requires most student athletes at Michigan high schools to wear a mask during competition.

News

St. Gerard Catholic School plans to end online learning option

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT
|
By Cody Butler
News 10 was the first to report Tuesday that a teacher at St. Gerard Catholic School in Delta Township tested positive for COVID-19.

News

UPDATE: Woman missing from Grand Ledge area has been found

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
She was last seen wearing all black and has dementia.