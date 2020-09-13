Man writes names of Black people killed by police on car

AUSTIN, Texas - A Texas man is making a statement with his car. He says he used a database to research African Americans who have died at the hands of police in the U.S.

20-year-old Jeremiah Hindberg is using his car to start a conversation that may be uncomfortable for some.

He says it took several days to write the names of about 1,400 Black Americans who have died at the hands of police. George Floyd and Breonna Taylor are on the hood.

He hopes to start a conversation about what the Black Lives Matter movement means to him.

“Some group of people that’s being treated unfairly, and that should be fixed,” said Hindberg.

Hindberg says the violence he and his father witnessed during the protests in Austin in late May moved him more than anything he’s ever experienced. The two were medics helping bring injured protesters to aid.

His father was shot in the arm and is still recovering from nerve damage.

“It changed who my dad was fundamentally, as a person,” he said.

As a food delivery driver, reaction to the car ranges from being cursed out to warm moments of gratitude.

“Somebody knows that they’re cared for. They’re not just another number. They’re not just another person,” said Hindberg.