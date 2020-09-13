Lions lose to Bears in first game of 2020 without fans

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Close but no cigar. In a repeat of many losses last season, the Lions lost in the fourth quarter. Detroit led most of the game. By the end of the third quarter, it looked like the Lions would defeat the Bears, leading 20-6.

But the Bears scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter leading to the Lions' defeat at home in the first game of 2020 without fans.

Even with the improved roster, the Lions still managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

