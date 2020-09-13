Advertisement

Detroit to LA flight delayed after passenger refuses mask

Passengers boarding Delta planes tumbled 93% from a year earlier, revenue plummeted 88%, and the company’s losses were worse than anticipated.
Passengers boarding Delta planes tumbled 93% from a year earlier, revenue plummeted 88%, and the company’s losses were worse than anticipated.(Source: Delta Airlines, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - A flight from Detroit to Los Angeles returned to the gate Saturday evening after a passenger refused to wear a face mask required by Delta Air Lines.

Company officials say the flight with 84 customers was supposed to depart at 8:15 p.m. but did not not leave until just before 9 p.m.

Delta officials tell the Detroit Free Press that the customer did not comply with face mask rules.

Aboard the flight was the mother of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan’s Chief of Staff Alexis Wiley.

Wiley tweeted video showing a passenger being escorted off the plane.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Family, friends of 14-year-old murdered in Jackson call for justice

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jace Harper
Family and friends of a 14-year-old boy who was murdered in February stood on a corner holding signs calling for justice.

News

Michigan teen hunter killed when run over by corn harvester

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The boy from the nearby city of Elkton had been dropped off earlier for deer hunting at the field and might have fallen asleep, the sheriff’s office said.

News

Lions lose to Bears in first game of 2020 without fans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The Lions lose to the Bears in the fourth quarter in a similar fashion to many losses last season.

News

Jill Biden will visit Michigan on Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
She will begin her day in Grand Rapids at around 11 a.m. and will then hold an event for military families at 2 p.m. in Battle Creek.

Latest News

News

The 2020 Michigan Jazz and Blues Fest will go virtual

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The Michigan JazzFest and BluesFest will go virtual this year.

News

Brotherhood Against Drugs held cookout Saturday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Larry Johnson, Magic's Johnson brother and founder of Brotherhood Against Drugs stopped by Lansing's Homeless Angels for a cookout and to promote his organization's mission.

News

Man writes names of Black people killed by police on car

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By CNN
20-year-old Jeremiah Hindberg is using his car to start a conversation that may be uncomfortable for some.

News

Ohio State cancels spring break

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By CNN
Ohio State University will not have a spring break in 2021.

News

Volunteers pack 10,000 backpacks full of food

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Organizers say as closures caused by COVID-19 lead to a rise in unemployment and poverty, more people will experience food insecurity.

News

Sparrow Children’s Center holds the 6th Annual Hair-a-Thon

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT
|
By Jace Harper
It was the 6th Annual Hair-a-Thon event at the Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.