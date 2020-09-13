Brotherhood Against Drugs held cookout Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It was a great day for a cookout on Saturday, as Magic Johnson’s brother, Larry Johnson, and his organization, Brotherhood Against Drugs stopped by Lansing’s Homeless Angels for Food and Fellowship.

The mission of Brotherhood Against Drugs is to help those who are struggling with the effects of addiction and bullying, through sharing a program of recovery.

“Well, I want people to understand that there is hope. We all went through something through Brotherhood Against Drugs at one time, we went through some things. And so we are letting them know that there is hope, but they gotta give it to God, and they gotta want to change their life around,” Johnson said.

