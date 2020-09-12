Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: 9/11 Tribute in Lights

(Source: WPIX/CNN)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:40 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 9/11 ‘Tribute in Lights’ happens every single year as a way to celebrate the lives of those killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. On the night of Sept. 11, the lights shine from dusk to dawn.

The lights are on the roof of the Battery Parking Garage, which is south of the actual 9/11 Memorial in New York. The twin beams reach up to four miles into the sky and are made up of lightbulbs positioned into two 48-foot squares. This is meant to resemble the Twin Towers.

For more information on the 9/11 memorial and the tribute, click here.

