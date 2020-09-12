Volunteers pack 10,000 backpacks full of food

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Saturday, military members from the National Guard teamed up with the Greater Lansing Food Bank to pack 10,000 food backpacks for children facing hunger in Mid-Michigan.

These backpacks are a part of the food bank’s “We serve kids program” which works to provide food on the weekends and during extended school breaks to children in grades K-8 who may otherwise go hungry.

“Right now we’re really just--with COVID-19 and with the pandemic, we really want to make sure that we have these backpacks ready for schools and for children in need, so that’s why we’re doing this big project right now," said Nalee Xiong, of the Lansing Food Bank.

Organizers say as closures caused by COVID-19 lead to a rise in unemployment and poverty, more people will experience food insecurity.

According to feeding america, households with children are more likely to be food insecure with 1 in 7 kids in Mid-Michigan struggling with hunger.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.