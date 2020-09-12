Advertisement

Trick-or-treating could happen in Hillsdale

(KOTA)
By Rachel Sweet
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hillsdale, Mich. (WILX) - One Mid-Michigan mayor is taking a stand to keep the Halloween tradition alive in his city.

“I just wanted to get out in front, make sure all our parents knew that the city of Hillsdale has no intentions of canceling trick or treating,” said Adam Stockford, City of Hillsdale Mayor.

With Halloween quickly approaching Mayor Stockford says he is taking steps to make sure kids get to trick or treat in Hillsdale this year.

“The last few days, I’ve started to get a lot of correspondence from residents asking whether or not we were going to allow trick or treating in the city this year. I definitely wanted to get out in front of that and I put it on the agenda for the next council meeting to discuss,” said Mayor Stockford.

So far, trick or treating is banned in Los Angeles to prevent the spread of the virus. Mayor Stockford says he is not concerned that an outbreak will happen in Hillsdale.

“In August, we had our college graduation at Hillsdale College. We had a couple [of] thousand people come in and there’s not a single COVID case they can trace back to it. So, I am not in the least bit concerned that there will be a COVID outbreak,” he added.

Hillsdale health officer Rebecca Burns says the health department is not telling anyone trick or treating is canceled. They just want to make sure if it happens, it will happen safely.

“If you’re going to engage in the traditional trick or treating activity, do so safely. You know, wear a mask and go to homes that you know the people that live there,” says health officer Burns.

Mayor Stockford and health officer Burns both say trick or treating is an optional activity. Those who don’t want to participate don’t have too.

Hillsdale city council will discuss trick or treating during its meeting on September 21st.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Michigan bank robber sentenced to 235 months in prison

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Friday, U.S. Attorney Andrew B. Birge announced that U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney sentenced 30-year old Jermaine DeShawn Clark to 235 months in prison.

Sports

Mid-Michigan with mixed feelings about new mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s latest mask mandate requires most student athletes at Michigan high schools to wear a mask during competition.

Alert Bar

WATCH LIVE: 9/11 Tribute in Lights

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The 9/11 Tribute in Lights happens every single year as a way to celebrate the lives of those killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

News

St. Gerard Catholic School plans to end online learning option

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
News 10 was the first to report Tuesday that a teacher at St. Gerard Catholic School in Delta Township tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Woman missing from Grand Ledge area has been found

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
She was last seen wearing all black and has dementia.

News

MDHHS encourages local officials to reschedule outdoor activities as EEE cases increase

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) encourages local officials in counties affected by Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) to consider postponing, rescheduling or cancelling outdoor activities.

News

Sunday is Grandparent’s Day at Potter Park Zoo

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
A special event for grandparents will take place in honor of the holiday.

News

St. Louis zoo says python laid 7 eggs without male help

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Experts at the St. Louis Zoo are trying to figure out how a 62-year-old ball python laid seven eggs despite not being near a male python for at least two decades.

News

East Lansing’s Hannah Center returns

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The initial re-opening plan will include three phases and was developed to keep both staff and community members safe.

News

Lansing non-profit opens despite COVID-19 to combat youth violence

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
The Village Lansing is a resource center for youth.