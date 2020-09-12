Trick-or-treating could happen in Hillsdale

Hillsdale, Mich. (WILX) - One Mid-Michigan mayor is taking a stand to keep the Halloween tradition alive in his city.

“I just wanted to get out in front, make sure all our parents knew that the city of Hillsdale has no intentions of canceling trick or treating,” said Adam Stockford, City of Hillsdale Mayor.

With Halloween quickly approaching Mayor Stockford says he is taking steps to make sure kids get to trick or treat in Hillsdale this year.

“The last few days, I’ve started to get a lot of correspondence from residents asking whether or not we were going to allow trick or treating in the city this year. I definitely wanted to get out in front of that and I put it on the agenda for the next council meeting to discuss,” said Mayor Stockford.

So far, trick or treating is banned in Los Angeles to prevent the spread of the virus. Mayor Stockford says he is not concerned that an outbreak will happen in Hillsdale.

“In August, we had our college graduation at Hillsdale College. We had a couple [of] thousand people come in and there’s not a single COVID case they can trace back to it. So, I am not in the least bit concerned that there will be a COVID outbreak,” he added.

Hillsdale health officer Rebecca Burns says the health department is not telling anyone trick or treating is canceled. They just want to make sure if it happens, it will happen safely.

“If you’re going to engage in the traditional trick or treating activity, do so safely. You know, wear a mask and go to homes that you know the people that live there,” says health officer Burns.

Mayor Stockford and health officer Burns both say trick or treating is an optional activity. Those who don’t want to participate don’t have too.

Hillsdale city council will discuss trick or treating during its meeting on September 21st.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.