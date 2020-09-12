Sparrow Children’s Center holds the 6th Annual Hair-a-Thon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Car after car drove through the driveway at the Sparrow Hospital in Lansing on Saturday.

It was the 6th Annual Hair-a-Thon hosted by the Sparrow Children’s Center. The Hair-a-Thon was created to provide children undergoing cancer treatments with wigs free of charge.

In years past the event provided professional hair dressers to allow people to get their hair cut on the scene. However, due to COVID regulations, today’s affair was drop-off only.

“It became obvious that we wouldn’t be able to do that safely this year given the ongoing pandemic," said organizer and Sparrow Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Mindy Meteyer. "So, we looked for a way we could still support our community of childhood cancer patients and decided we would do a drive-up drop-off event.”

Larissa Vessell and her daughter Ellie brought Ellie’s locks for kids in need.

“I just hope it helps. Everything right now is so difficult with everything we’re going through in 2020 and any little thing that can help we want to help and be a part of that,” said Larissa.

People who weren’t able to donate can go to Sparrow.org/HairAThon to find out how.

