NMU settles bias lawsuit by female professors for $1.46M

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) - Four female professors who accused Northern Michigan University of discrimination based on gender have settled a lawsuit for $1.46 million, their attorneys said.

The women said men were being paid more for teaching the same classes and were given preferences in choosing classes. They said they were retaliated against after they complained.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court by Claudia Hart, Carol Steinhaus, Karin Stulz and Margaret Vroman. A deal was reached in August, records show.

“Although it took a lot of blood, sweat and tears to get to this point, it will all be worth it if it results in positive change in pay and attitudes,” Vroman said in a statement released by Sterling Attorneys.

In a March court filing, lawyers for NMU denied any discrimination and said “neutral factors” were used in setting pay.

The university said the settlement isn’t an admission of liability.

“The settlement allows the university to move ahead in the best interest of the students,” NMU said.

