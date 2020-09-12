Advertisement

Mid-Michigan with mixed feelings about new mask mandate

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s latest mask mandate requires most student athletes at Michigan high schools to wear a mask during competition.
A graphic including a face mask and the Michigan High School Athletics Association logo.
A graphic including a face mask and the Michigan High School Athletics Association logo.(MHSAA/WLUC)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s latest mask mandate requires most student athletes at Michigan high schools to wear a mask during competition.

“It’s not going to be easy but it is what it is, so we’re going to have to deal with it," said Haslett Football Co-Head Coach Jeff Woodworth. "If you want to play, and not just here at Haslett, but all over, we have to do what we’re told and abide by the rules that we’re given.”

Thousands signed an online petition asking the Governor and the Michigan High School Athletic Association to reverse that mandate, saying it’s dangerous for student athletes.

The Governor says she’s not willing to budge.

“We know that there are women who are in labor for 20 hours wearing a mask," she said. "It’s really important and if we want to engage in football, we have to be smart about it and we have to protect our student athletes, fans and families alike.”

Players say they’ll do whatever it takes to play.

“It’s difficult, but it’s worth it just to be out here," said Lansing Catholic Senior Jacob Maloney. With corona going on every game could be our last, so we have to make the most of every game.”

The MHSAA says they can’t make any decisions on the mandate and that it’s all up to Governor Whitmer.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

In My View 9/10/2020: Detroit Tigers

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT
|
By Tim Staudt
Maybe there is hope for the Detroit Tigers next season. They have a corps of young pitchers who are developing in this Covid reduced year. If they can find at least four starters with this year’s experience to build on for next year they would have a leg up on just hoping to flat out rebuild. But this year’s starters still need a strong finish to provide some off season momentum and off season for 2021 assuming next year is relatively normal and Covid free.

Sports

NFL Season To Begin

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT
Lions open at home Sunday against the Bears

Sports

British Boxing Great Minter Dies

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT
He was 69

Sports

Women’s Tennis Semi-Finals Set

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT
Play continues throughout Thursday

Latest News

Sports

Area High School Football Schedules Being Finalized

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT
Schedules posted at MHSAA website

Sports

Mason High School Announces Revised Football Schedule

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT
Each area team has lost three games

Sports

In My View 9/9/2020: Big Ten football

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:26 PM EDT
|
By Tim Staudt
Now legislators across the Midwest want the Big Ten to play football this fall. It’s getting late for that to happen but it does not appear to me that these 14 conference presidents are about to buckle even though the pressure ratchets up each week end as fans watch football played elsewhere in the country.

Sports

Rams Give Ramsey Huge Deal

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT
He's now the highest paid cornerback

Sports

Nationals Lose Kendrick to Injury

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT
He's on the injured list

Trending

MLB Observes Roberto Clemente Day

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT
Players all wore number 21