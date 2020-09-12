Mid-Michigan with mixed feelings about new mask mandate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s latest mask mandate requires most student athletes at Michigan high schools to wear a mask during competition.

“It’s not going to be easy but it is what it is, so we’re going to have to deal with it," said Haslett Football Co-Head Coach Jeff Woodworth. "If you want to play, and not just here at Haslett, but all over, we have to do what we’re told and abide by the rules that we’re given.”

Thousands signed an online petition asking the Governor and the Michigan High School Athletic Association to reverse that mandate, saying it’s dangerous for student athletes.

The Governor says she’s not willing to budge.

“We know that there are women who are in labor for 20 hours wearing a mask," she said. "It’s really important and if we want to engage in football, we have to be smart about it and we have to protect our student athletes, fans and families alike.”

Players say they’ll do whatever it takes to play.

“It’s difficult, but it’s worth it just to be out here," said Lansing Catholic Senior Jacob Maloney. With corona going on every game could be our last, so we have to make the most of every game.”

The MHSAA says they can’t make any decisions on the mandate and that it’s all up to Governor Whitmer.

