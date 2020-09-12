Michigan bank robber sentenced to 235 months in prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, U.S. Attorney Andrew B. Birge announced that U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney sentenced 30-year old Jermaine DeShawn Clark to 235 months in prison.

Clark was sentenced after being convicted of two counts of bank robbery.

Clark was a resident of Ingham County. On June 29, 2019, he robbed a Lansing branch of Chase Bank and fled with $2,900. On July 13, 2019, he robbed a Kalamazoo branch of PNC bank and fled with $2,040.

He used a stolen Dodge Charger as a getaway car in both robberies, and shortly after left the state of Michigan in that vehicle. Michigan law enforcement officers were able to identify Clark as the robber and obtained a federal arrest warrant for him.

At the time of the two Michigan robberies, Clark was already on parole for a 2017 bank robbery conviction in Ohio. On July 24, Clark stopped in Mason, Ohio to have the tires checked on the getaway car. After learning that he would need $300 to repair the vehicle, he robbed a PNC bank branch in Mason and obtained $2,508.

Later that same day, police located Clark in Florence, Kentucky in the stolen Dodge Charger. A high speed chase on Interstate 75 then occurred. Clark was driving his vehicle at about 140 miles per hour. The chase ended when Clark lost control of his vehicle: crashing it into another vehicle. He critically injured a nurse in the process.

Clark pled guilty to both Michigan robberies as well as the Mason, Ohio robbery on December 20, 2019.

Judge Maloney declared him a threat to the community and chose the prison term of 235 months.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.