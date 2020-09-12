Michigan announces 692 new cases of coronavirus, 13 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coronavirus continues to infect many Michiganders, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 692 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths linked to the virus.

This comes just hours after Michigan State University announced they are urging any students staying in the area to self quarantine. MSU also announced 342 students have been infected with the coronavirus.

This brings the state totals to 111,524 cases and 6,591 deaths.

Ingham County reports 2,470 cases and 42 deaths.

Jackson County reported 907 cases and 41 deaths.

Clinton County reports 512 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reported 503 cases and 10 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 441 cases and 29 deaths.

However, the new amount of recoveries was also reported today. The MDHHS reports 85,513 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Michigan.

This number is updated on Saturdays.

