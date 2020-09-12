Advertisement

AP Source: Big Ten presidents to discuss starting football

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Big Ten university presidents will meet Sunday to hear a presentation about playing a fall football season after all -- maybe as soon as late October -- amid pressure from parents, players, coaches and even the president to kick off.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press the Big Ten’s Return to Competition Task Force met Saturday. The medical subcommittee, comprised of athletic directors, doctors and athletic training staffers, made a presentation to a subgroup of presidents and chancellors. The presentation included improvements in the availability of rapid, daily COVID-19 testing.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the Big Ten was not planning to make any announcements about its efforts to return to play, said it was a “positive meeting” that led to the scheduling of a presentation to the full group of presidents and chancellors Sunday.

The presentation will include, medical, television and scheduling for football, the person said. A vote to start a season is not guaranteed to be conducted Sunday but could happen in the coming days.

The news was first reported by Yahoo! Sports

The Big Ten postponed its fall season Aug. 11 because of concerns about playing through the COVID-19 pandemic, with presidents and chancellors voting 11-3 in favor. Ohio State, Iowa and Nebraska voted against postponement.

The conference and first-year Commissioner Kevin Warren has faced push back from inside and out ever since. Parents of demonstrated on campuses and in front of the Big Ten offices outside Chicago. A group of Nebraska players have filed a lawsuit against the conference to overturn the decision not to play.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day released a statement Thursday asking the conference to provide more clarity about its decision to postpone and Penn State coach James Franklin made similar statements in a radio interview.

Day’s Buckeyes were No. 2 in the AP preseason Top 25. Franklin’s Nittany Lions were No. 7.

On the first Saturday of the football season that included Power Five teams playing, Big Ten teams were idle while athletic directors and university leaders were working on ways to possibly salvage a fall football season.

If things move quickly, the Big Ten could start a season in about a month, and maybe still compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff. While some Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference teams began their seasons Saturday, and more will next week, the Southeastern Conference is not scheduled to kick off until Sept. 26.

\Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Volunteers pack 10,000 backpacks full of food

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WILX News 10
Organizers say as closures caused by COVID-19 lead to a rise in unemployment and poverty, more people will experience food insecurity.

News

Sparrow Children’s Center holds the 6th Annual Hair-a-Thon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jace Harper
It was the 6th Annual Hair-a-Thon event at the Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

Ap

Private school in Michigan teaches outside amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
After schools closed in March to curb the spread of the virus, school officials have been determined to have in-person classes.

Ap

Group tops 400K signatures to repeal Whitmer’s virus powers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
If at least 340,000 signatures are deemed valid by the state elections board, the GOP-controlled Legislature would likely repeal the 1945 law rather than let it go to a 2022 public vote.

Latest News

Ap

NMU settles bias lawsuit by female professors for $1.46M

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The lawsuit was filed in federal court by Claudia Hart, Carol Steinhaus, Karin Stulz and Margaret Vroman. A deal was reached in August, records show.

News

All local MSU students asked to self-quarantine

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
All local MSU students have been asked to self-quarantine after over 300 students tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Car of missing man found 9 years later

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A simple Carfax report has led to the discovery of a car that belonged to a man who has been missing from the Saginaw area since 2011.

News

Residents near flood-ravaged dams could be paying for years

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Residents who lost their lakes when dams collapsed in mid-Michigan could be getting expensive long-term bills to restore them.

News

Trick-or-treating could happen in Hillsdale

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
One Mid-Michigan mayor is taking a stand to keep the Halloween tradition alive in his city.

News

Michigan bank robber sentenced to 235 months in prison

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Friday, U.S. Attorney Andrew B. Birge announced that U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney sentenced 30-year old Jermaine DeShawn Clark to 235 months in prison.