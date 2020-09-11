UPDATE: Woman missing from Grand Ledge area has been found

UPDATE: Patsy Sweet has been located and is safe.

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Patsy Sweet, a woman who is missing from the Grand Ledge area.

Sweet is described as a white female, 66 years old, 5′04″, 164 lbs. She went missing from the 300 block of Lamson St. in Grand Ledge. She was last seen wearing all black and has dementia.

