Traffic stop results in two arrests, discovery of shotgun, possible meth

DELTA CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop by deputies of Delta Charter Township resulted in significant finds for police.

Deputies arrested two suspects in the vehicle, one being a parole absconder. They also discovered in the vehicle a sawn-off shotgun (which are illegal to possess in Michigan) as well as a substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

The substance will now go to labs for testing, and the names of the suspects have not yet been released.

This is a developing story and WILX News 10 will update it as we learn more.

