Traffic stop results in two arrests, discovery of shotgun, possible meth
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELTA CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop by deputies of Delta Charter Township resulted in significant finds for police.
Deputies arrested two suspects in the vehicle, one being a parole absconder. They also discovered in the vehicle a sawn-off shotgun (which are illegal to possess in Michigan) as well as a substance suspected to be methamphetamine.
The substance will now go to labs for testing, and the names of the suspects have not yet been released.
This is a developing story and WILX News 10 will update it as we learn more.
