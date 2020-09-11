Sunday is Grandparent’s Day at Potter Park Zoo

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This Sunday, in honor of Grandparent’s day, Potter Park Zoo is hosting a special event.

All grandparents receive free admission ticket at the gate on September 13, 2020. The free admission ticket for grandparents is not available to be reserved online, but can only be obtained at the admissions gate. Officials from Potter Park are still encouraging all other members of visiting parties to purchase a timed-entry ticket online before arriving at the zoo.

The event will take place Sunday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

