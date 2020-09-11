Advertisement

South Washington Avenue railroad tracks to be closed for maintenance

(WCAX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX)- The City of Lansing Public Service Department has announced that the South Washington Avenue railroad tracks, between E. South Street and Island Avenue, will be closed for maintenance.

This will start Monday, September 14. The work is expected to be complete by Friday, September 18.

Here are the northbound detours:

  • East on Baker Street
  • North on S. Cedar Street
  • Take the I-496 westbound ramp
  • Exit I-496 at “Grand Avenue Downtown” to S. Washington Avenue

Here are the southbound detours:

  • East on W. Malcolm X Street to merge onto “South Cedar” exit ramp
  • South on S. Cedar Street
  • West on Baker Street

However, access to local area businesses and residences will be maintained. For additional information, please contact the City of Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-4456.

