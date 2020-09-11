South Washington Avenue railroad tracks to be closed for maintenance

LANSING, Mich. (WILX)- The City of Lansing Public Service Department has announced that the South Washington Avenue railroad tracks, between E. South Street and Island Avenue, will be closed for maintenance.

This will start Monday, September 14. The work is expected to be complete by Friday, September 18.

Here are the northbound detours:

East on Baker Street

North on S. Cedar Street

Take the I-496 westbound ramp

Exit I-496 at “Grand Avenue Downtown” to S. Washington Avenue

Here are the southbound detours:

East on W. Malcolm X Street to merge onto “South Cedar” exit ramp

South on S. Cedar Street

West on Baker Street

However, access to local area businesses and residences will be maintained. For additional information, please contact the City of Lansing Public Service Department at 517-483-4456.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.