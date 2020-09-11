Advertisement

Shooting happens on Richwood Street

(WMTW)
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday evening, a shooting happened south of Downtown Lansing around 6:30 p.m. It occurred on Richwood Street, which is near Pennsylvania Avenue.

One person was left injured and had to seek medical treatment at the hospital. The victim is currently in critical condition. Their identity is unknown.

Lansing police tells us they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

“We are currently speaking with witnesses that seem to feel the victim and the accused are known to each other,” said Lt. Jeromy Churchill.

Right now, there is no one in custody. But, an investigation is happening. WILX will keep you updated as we gain more information.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Family and friends honor MSU student who died in hit-and-run

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
Family pleads for driver to come forward in hit-and-run that killed MSU student

News

MSU fraternities vote against ban on parties, Mayor Stephens shares concerns

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed and Rachel Sweet
Mayor Aaron Stephens expresses his disappointment after Michigan State University fraternities voted against a temporary ban of social events during the pandemic.

News

Trump held a rally in Freeland

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
The campaign did have a COVID-19 screening for guests to enter, including having their temperatures checked.

News

MDHHS creates order to allow outdoor visits at residential facilities

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
People living in residential care facilities such as nursing homes will soon be able to see visitors outdoors under a new epidemic order signed by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Robert Gordon on Thursday.

Latest News

News

Kiernan Brown withdraws plea, will go to jury trial

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Judge Aquilina stated that while she would die before Brown could be released under the plea deal, her children and grandchildren may not.

News

MHSAA gives guidance on face coverings for fall sports

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Thursday, The Michigan High School Athletic Association provided member schools with guidance on the wearing of facial coverings for fall sports.

News

Two Michigan Center School District employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Some students and staff members have been informed that they must quarantine.

News

Paramedics sue for licenses after ‘dead’ woman found alive

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Emergency medical technicians and paramedics who were present when a Detroit-area woman was determined to be dead, only to be declared alive later at a funeral home, are suing to stop their licenses from being suspended.

News

Gov. Whitmer: President Trump is “the biggest threat to the American people”

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Governor Gretchen Whitmer didn’t hold back while criticizing President Donald Trump the same day he held a rally in Saginaw County.

News

Health officials confirm 924 coronavirus cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of September 10, Michigan health officials have reported 924 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 17 deaths.