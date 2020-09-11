Shooting happens on Richwood Street

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday evening, a shooting happened south of Downtown Lansing around 6:30 p.m. It occurred on Richwood Street, which is near Pennsylvania Avenue.

One person was left injured and had to seek medical treatment at the hospital. The victim is currently in critical condition. Their identity is unknown.

Lansing police tells us they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

“We are currently speaking with witnesses that seem to feel the victim and the accused are known to each other,” said Lt. Jeromy Churchill.

Right now, there is no one in custody. But, an investigation is happening. WILX will keep you updated as we gain more information.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.