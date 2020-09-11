Advertisement

MHSAA changing format for Lower Peninsula boys tennis finals

(NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday the Executive Committee of the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) approved an adjusted format for this fall’s boys tennis postseason in the Lower Peninsula. The move was made to reduce the opportunity for the spread of COVID-19, while still awarding team and No. 1 singles champions in four divisions.

The Executive Committee approved a one-season switch in postseason format. It will match full teams in head-to-head competition. As a safety precaution, the format switch will limit the numbers of teams playing together at a single site.

The postseason will begin with Team District one-day tournaments to be played during Oct. 7-10 at 16 sites per division. The District champions will advance to the Team Finals in Divisions 1-4, which will be played over two days during Oct. 15-17. For each division’s Finals, the first rounds will be played out at four sites, then semifinalists converge for the last two rounds.

The following week, during a one-day tournament to be scheduled during Oct. 22-24, 32 No. 1 singles players will compete in bracketed play for the championships in four divisions, with eight finalists per division.

Further details will be provided soon on the Boys Tennis page of the MHSAA website.

