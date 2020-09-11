Advertisement

MDHHS encourages local officials to reschedule outdoor activities as EEE cases increase

(WNDU)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) encourages local officials in counties affected by Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) to consider postponing, rescheduling or cancelling outdoor activities.

This would include events such as late evening sports practices or games. The MDHHS recommendation applies until the first hard frost of the year.

As of Sept. 10, EEE has been confirmed in 19 horses in nine counties in Michigan. These are the following affected counties: Barry, Clare, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo and Oakland.

Additional animal cases are under investigation. This is twice as many animal cases as the same time last year. So far, human cases have been identified. There is an EEE vaccine available for horses, but not for people.

In 2019, there were 10 human cases of EEE in Michigan, which is equal to the total number of cases in the previous 10 years combined. Last year, Michigan accounted for 25 percent of the EEE cases nationally. Factors like temperature and rainfall usually are thought to play a role.

“As animal cases continue to grow, the risks to people increase as well,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “People get EEE the same way horses do – from the bite of an infected mosquito – so a case in a horse means people in that area are also at risk. Limiting exposure at outdoor activities, especially near dusk when mosquitoes are most active, is the best way to keep you and your family safe from this deadly disease.”

EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the United States. It has a 33 percent fatality rate in people who become ill. Persons younger than age 15 and over age 50 are at the greatest risk. Symptoms of EEE infection are: fever, chills, body and joint aches, headaches, seizures, and even paralysis. The EEE infection can lead to permanent brain damage or a coma.

Residents can protect themselves by doing the following:

  • Avoiding being outdoors from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes that carry the EEE virus are most active
  • Applying insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET, or other U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-approved product to exposed skin or clothing, and always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use
  • Wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.
  • Maintaining window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside
  • Emptying water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires, or similar sites where mosquitoes may lay eggs
  • Using nets and/or fans over outdoor eating areas

For more information about EEE, click here.

