Advertisement

Lansing non-profit opens despite COVID-19 to combat youth violence

A non-profit to combat youth violence in the city of Lansing is preparing to open its doors in the middle of a pandemic.
A non-profit to combat youth violence in the city of Lansing is preparing to open its doors in the middle of a pandemic.(WILX)
By Christiana Ford
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A non-profit started to combat youth violence in the city of Lansing is preparing to open its doors in the middle of a pandemic.

When you live your life by an old African proverb, it’s only fitting that one day you go on to create a village of your own.

“It takes a village to raise a family or raise a kid,” said Michael Lynn Jr.

That’s why after the shooting in Ferris Park in 2019 that left 17-year-old Taijion Gant dead and two others shot, Michael and his wife Erica Lynn decided to do something about it. They got together with a host of community partners and turned their anger and frustration over the violence in Lansing into the creation of the The Village Lansing.

The Village is a community resource center that offers youth mentoring and will focus on education, life skills, and the arts. They are hoping it will be a space for young people to stay out of trouble.

“These kids aren’t out here just being bad kids. They aren’t just bad kids. You figure out what it is that is going on that is making them make the choices that they’re making and you start there,” said Erica.

They decided to continue moving ahead with the creation of the non-profit despite COVID-19 pausing many of their plans.

“We were getting ready to have a meeting with Gardner Middle School. So we were excited, and then the pandemic started happening. I think within two weeks of all of this, everything shut down. So it was like we had to stop and regroup and really think how are we going to do this,” said Erica.

Despite the struggles, they say they’re not willing to give up on the city they were born and raised in.

“Lansing is not too far gone,” said Erica.

“We don’t want any kid or any person for that matter to succumb to gun violence at all. So we gotta do something. We have to put something in play,” said Michael.

Lansing police say they have seen a spike in the number of shootings in the Capital City this summer.

The Village plans to open their doors to the public in October. However, they plan on following current COVID-19 guidelines by having 10 people allowed in the space at a time. The project is largely community-funded. They are still looking for additional donations and grants to put finishing touches on the building like a outdoor sign and four computers.

To find out more about The Village, click here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sunday is Grandparent’s Day at Potter Park Zoo

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
A special event for grandparents will take place in honor of the holiday.

News

St. Louis zoo says python laid 7 eggs without male help

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Experts at the St. Louis Zoo are trying to figure out how a 62-year-old ball python laid seven eggs despite not being near a male python for at least two decades.

News

East Lansing’s Hannah Center returns

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The initial re-opening plan will include three phases and was developed to keep both staff and community members safe.

News

Remains of Michigan man killed in Pearl Harbor are identified

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
U.S. Naval Reserve Ensign Francis C. Flaherty remains identified.

Latest News

News

South Washington Avenue railroad tracks to be closed for maintenance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The City of Lansing Public Service Department has announced that the South Washington Avenue railroad tracks, between E. South Street and Island Avenue, will be closed for maintenance.

News

Horse in Jackson County found to have EEE

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Signs of EEE include the sudden onset of fever, chills, body and joint aches.

News

MSU Students honor Dominic Duhn

Updated: 3 hours ago
MSU Students honor Dominic Duhn

News

MHSAA changing format for Lower Peninsula boys tennis finals

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The move was made to reduce the opportunity for the spread of COVID-19.

News

Consumer advisory issued for Vlanc+Piür brand hand sanitizers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
These products should no longer be used and must no longer be offered for sale.

News

Traffic stop results in two arrests, discovery of shotgun, possible meth

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Deputies arrested two suspects in the vehicle, one being a parole absconder