In a year of restrictions, virus changes Sept. 11, too

NEW YORK (AP) -

The coronavirus pandemic is changing commemorations of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Because of a split over how to hold observances in a time of social distancing, there will be dueling ceremonies Friday at the 9/11 memorial plaza and a corner nearby in New York.

President Donald Trump is speaking at a ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania, where Democratic challenger Joe Biden intends to pay respects later in the day. Biden also plans to attend the observance at ground zero, while Vice President Mike Pence is due there and at the alternate observance nearby.

