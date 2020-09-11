Advertisement

Horse in Jackson County found to have EEE

(WJRT)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) has announce that it received information that a horse has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE). It is the 19th case diagnosed in a horse to date, and so far there are no human cases in either Jackson County of the state.

The information came from the State departments of MDHHS and MDARD, and JCHD is taking this single confirmed positive EEE horse case very seriously by providing the public and local officials with additional information as it becomes available.

EEE is a rare, deadly virus that is transmitted to horses, deer and humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the United States, with a 33 percent fatality rate in people who become ill and a 90 percent fatality rate in horses that become ill. Signs of EEE include the sudden onset of fever, chills, body and joint aches. EEE can develop into severe encephalitis, resulting in headache, disorientation, tremors, seizures and paralysis. Permanent brain damage, coma and death may also occur in some cases. The JCHD recommends that anyone who develops any of these signs seek medical attention immediately.

Michigan is beginning to experience widespread animal activity of EEE. The activity is occurring mostly in the Mid-Michigan area between Grand Rapids and Clare. Now, with Jackson County’s case, Michigan has had19 confirmed horse cases to date.

Rashmi Travis, Jackson County Health Department Health Officer, said, “At this time and with an abundance of caution, JCHD recommends that everyone limit their outdoor events and activities that occur during dusk to dawn and take other precautions, such as the use of repellent sprays and long sleeve shirts and pants. The dusk to dawn hours are the prime hours when the mosquito, responsible for the transmission of EEE, generally come out."

Travis added, "These precautionary measures should continue until the first hard frost decreases the mosquito population.”

